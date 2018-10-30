Ironman 70.3 race pulled from Edinburgh
There will be no Ironman 70.3 triathlon race in Edinburgh next year, organisers have confirmed.
It is unclear why the race, which is half the distances of a full Ironman, has been pulled.
The race has been running for two years since it started in July 2017.
Almost 2,500 competitors took part in the races in the capital completing a 1.2 mile swim from Preston Links, 56 mile cycle from Cockenzie and 13.1 mile run in Holyrood Park.