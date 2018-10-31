Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found in Dundas Street in Lochgelly

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was found seriously injured in Fife over the weekend.

Officers were called at about 03:00 on Sunday to Lochgelly after a member of the public found the 23-year-old in Dundas Street with a significant injury to his head.

The man was taken to the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh where he remains in a critical condition.

Police want to trace people in a dark SUV - possibly a Nissan Qashqai.

The vehicle was seen to stop near Diamonds pub on Main Street at about the time the clocks went back an hour.

Open mind

Two male pedestrians were also believed to be in Dundas Street/Main Street area at about half an hour before the injured man was found.

The first man is white with a slim build, black hooded top with the hood up, black knee-length shorts, white trainer socks and black trainers.

The second man is white with a larger build and wearing a dark zip-up top with a lighter coloured panel on the chest, dark trousers and carrying a cream-coloured back pack.

Det Sgt Kieran Marsh, of Police Scotland, said: "At this time we have not been able to speak with the man to establish how he sustained his injuries and as such, we've got to keep an open mind as to all possibilities.

"With that in mind, we would ask anyone who believes they have information relevant to this investigation to contact police immediately.

"We know that an SUV and two male pedestrians were within the area prior to the man being found and all of these individuals are asked to get in touch to assist with our inquiries as they may have useful information that can help us determine what has happened."