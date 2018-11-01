Driver killed in car and lorry crash in Livingston named
- 1 November 2018
A driver who died after his car was involved in a crash with a lorry in West Lothian on Sunday has been named.
He was 50-year-old Gary Sinclair from Livingston.
Mr Sinclair's Citroen car collided with the lorry on the A801 between the Boghead and Heathfield roundabouts in the town.
Police said his family would like to thank everyone who came to his aid, including members of the public and the emergency services.