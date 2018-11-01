Image caption Three people have appeared in court following Mr Grant's death

Three people are to stand trial next year over the murder of a man in Edinburgh.

Patrick Herbert, 37, Shaun Wallace, 19, and Ashleigh Wallace, 27, deny killing 49-year-old Stephen Grant in July this year.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how Mr Grant, who was a father, was repeatedly struck with knives or similar items in a flat on Magdalene Drive.

Lord Mulholland set a trial date for May in Edinburgh.