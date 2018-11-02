Image copyright Angie Brown Image caption The disorder happened on Bonfire Night last year

Five men responsible for Bonfire Night crimes in the north east of Edinburgh last year have been banned from leaving their homes overnight for six months.

Lewis Park, 20, Dylan Martins, 18, Dylan McArdle, 19, Connor Murray, 18, and Liam Willis, 19, all pleaded guilty to being involved in the incidents in Craigentinny on 5 November 2017.

Damage worth more than £40,000 was caused after a gang of 50 youths threw fireworks and burned out cars.

One of the cars was put onto a bonfire.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard how over three hours on 5 November last year fireworks were thrown between the youths, members of the public, property and cars.

Frightening experience

When the police and fire service were called in, fireworks and rocks were thrown at them and they had to withdraw for safety reasons. Residents were afraid to leave their homes.

Defence solicitors appearing for the five men, told sheriff Frank Crowe their clients now appreciated the events must have been a frightening experience for those living there.

They said the men accepted that their conduct had shocked the community and was a serious matter. None, however, had been in trouble since then.

Sheriff Crowe, who gave the men restriction of liberty orders, told them that what happened on that night had attracted a lot of comment at the time and, more recently, in view of the forthcoming Guy Fawkes' Night celebrations.

He added that their actions bore no relation to Guy Fawkes' Night.