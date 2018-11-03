Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have released footage of a missing man with his friends, five years after he was last seen in Fife.

Allan Bryant, who was 23 at the time, was pictured on CCTV leaving Styx Nightclub in Glenrothes shortly after 02:00 on 3 November 2013.

He had attended a friend's engagement party, before travelling to the nightclub at midnight.

His father, Allan Bryant Snr, described the fifth anniversary of his disappearance as "exceptionally hard".

Reissued CCTV footage shows Mr Bryant standing outside the club for a brief period before walking towards Tanshall roundabout.

Despite extensive searches and public appeals by Allan's family and police, he has not been seen or heard from since.

When last seen, he was wearing a T-shirt with three bands of colour - navy on the top, grey in the middle and white on the bottom - dark-coloured denim jeans and grey leather plimsolls.

Police have now issued earlier footage of Allan, from 2011, in an effort to reach anyone who may recognise him.

Mr Bryant Snr said: "Dealing with the previous anniversaries was difficult enough, but this one just seems exceptionally hard.

"It just feels like he walked out the door yesterday, it's so vivid. People will think it's been a long time, which it has been, but to my family it's like it only happened yesterday.

"When you go to bed at night and when you wake up in the morning, all you do is think about Allan. There's no escape. You just want to know what's happened to him, where he is and does anyone know anything about him.

"If they do, please come forward and end this nightmare for our family. To live a life like that, and not know what's happened to your child, is horrendous."

Det Insp Kevin Houliston, of Police Scotland, said: "We've issued video footage of Allan taken in 2011 in the hope that this helps to jog the memory of anyone who may have seen him after he left the nightclub.

"We continue to ask for the public's help and I would urge local residents to think back to early November 2013."

Mr Bryant is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with short, brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos on both arms.