Pensioner injured after being hit by cement mixer in Edinburgh

  • 2 November 2018
Great Junction Street Image copyright Alan Simpson

A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a cement mixer in Edinburgh.

The incident happened in Great Junction Street, in Leith, at about 13:00.

The woman in her 80s has been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Nearby Henderson Street and Leith Walk have been closed.

