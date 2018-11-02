Pensioner injured after being hit by cement mixer in Edinburgh
- 2 November 2018
A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a cement mixer in Edinburgh.
The incident happened in Great Junction Street, in Leith, at about 13:00.
The woman in her 80s has been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service.
Nearby Henderson Street and Leith Walk have been closed.