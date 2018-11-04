Man charged over Hearts goalkeeper assault

Image copyright Allsport/Getty Images

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault on Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal during last week's derby with Hibs at Tynecastle.

Police also confirmed a 26-year-old man had been charged after a 70-year-old woman was seriously assaulted in a separate football-related incident.

That incident is alleged to have happened on Westfield Road, near Murrayfield Stadium, on 28 October.

Both men were released on an undertaking to appear at court later.

Police said inquiries into other incidents that took place at Tynecastle Stadium on Wednesday were ongoing.

On Thursday, a 25-year-old man was charged with assault after an assistant referee was attacked during the Hearts-Hibs match.

Hibs manager Neil Lennon was also struck with a coin during the game.

Five people were arrested at the match, which ended in a goalless draw.