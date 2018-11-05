Man charged with murder bid on 79-year-old in Polbeth
- 5 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged by police with the attempted murder of a 79-year-old man in West Lothian.
The 21-year-old is also charged with assaulting a 79-year-old woman, an 82-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a police officer in Polbeth.
The incidents happened between 07:00 on Saturday in Polbeth Crescent and Polbeth Road.
The man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court later.