Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Woman dies after being hit by cement mixer in Edinburgh

  • 5 November 2018
Great Junction Street Image copyright Alan Simpson

A pedestrian who was being treated in hospital after being hit by a cement mixer in Edinburgh has died.

The 88-year-old woman was knocked down by the truck at about 13:15 on Friday in Great Junction Street.

She was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by ambulance but died on Monday.

The road was closed for about three hours for an investigation. Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

