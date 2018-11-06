Bonfire Night arrests in Edinburgh

Image copyright Angie Brown

Nine people were arrested on Bonfire Night in Edinburgh, police have confirmed.

Eight arrests related to culpable and reckless conduct and breaches of the peace, and a further was on an outstanding warrant.

Three youths were also charged for the illegal possession of fireworks in the city.

Officers on patrol invoked 13 dispersal zone warnings across the north east of the city.

In theses zones, officers had the right to force troublemakers to leave, stop those who did not live in the zone from returning to it for up to 24 hours and arrest without warrant any person reasonably suspected to have committed or be committing offences.

Reckless behaviour

Between Wednesday and Monday, reported antisocial behaviour in the city fell from 747 incidents in 2017, to 552 incidents in 2018.

Police said that equated to 195 fewer calls and a reduction of 26%.

Overall offences involving fireworks in the capital also fell by 11% in comparison to the previous year - 28 less incidents.

Reports of small disorder, disturbances and reckless behaviour were reported, in the north west and north east of Edinburgh, with small pockets of antisocial behaviour arising in the south west and south east.

Seven vehicles in West Pilton had various levels of damage.

In the north east, a 53% reduction in calls relating to Bonfire Night offences were received on Monday 5 November, with the north west recording a 35% fall in antisocial behaviour during this evening, compared to the same time last year.

No officers were injured and no police vehicles were damaged during the evening.

Ch Supt Gareth Blair, of Police Scotland, said: "There has been a genuine sense of community spirit by the public and a real willingness to help us prevent Edinburgh experiencing mass disorder over Bonfire Night.

"To those within our communities who did experience any form of criminality linked to Bonfire Night, I want to assure you that all of these incidents are being robustly investigated.

"The deployment and use of our resources for Bonfire Night 2018 was the culmination of a year of detailed planning between police, City of Edinburgh Council, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and other key partners.

"However, there are undoubtedly still lessons to be learned and we will now take on board our observations from this year as we begin planning for next year."