CCTV picture issued after serious assault in Leith
A CCTV picture of a man police wish to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Edinburgh has been released.
The attack happened in Leith Walk at about 16:10 on Monday outside The Central Bar.
A 40-year-old man was seriously assaulted, sustaining a head injury that needed hospital treatment.
The man in the picture is white, about 50 years old, of thin build, unshaven with a moustache and receding hair.
In the images, he is wearing a dark fleece top with a company logo on the left breast, blue jeans, dark boots and carrying a rucksack.