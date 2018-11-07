A child rapist who abused youngsters over three decades in the Lothians and Fife has been jailed for 10 years.

Raymond Oldham, from Dundee, admitted committing six offences of indecent behaviour and rape between 1983 and 2016 against five boys and a girl.

The attacks happened in Musselburgh and Tranent, in East Lothian, Dalkeith, in Midlothian, and in Cupar, Methil and Leven, in Fife.

Lord Boyd said he would be kept under supervision for a further six years.

Oldham, 51, was also placed on the sex offenders register.

Lord Boyd of Duncansby told Oldham at the High Court in Edinburgh: "You have been convicted on your own plea of a series of sexual offences against young children and in particular against young boys.

"All of the victims must have been traumatised by what has happened. You have an obvious and admitted sexual attraction to male children and teenagers."

The judge said the sex offender had no real empathy or understanding of the psychological impact his actions had on victims.