Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place at about 03:35 next to the Apex Hotel

A 60-year-old woman was attacked by a man outside a hotel in Edinburgh's Grassmarket in what police are treating as an attempted murder.

The victim and a 58-year-old woman were standing next to the Apex Hotel at about 03:35 when they were initially approached by the man.

He returned shortly afterwards and attacked the women, as well as a 37-year-old man who tried to help them.

The 60-year-old woman suffered a number of injuries to her body.

The other woman was left with a serious injury to her face and mouth, while the 37-year-old man received a cut to his hand.

'Unprovoked attack'

All three victims were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Both women remain in hospital, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police Scotland have appealed for anyone with information which may help identify the attacker to come forward.

He is described as white, about 5ft 10in tall with an average build. He was wearing a black beanie hat, dark jacket, black gloves, blue jeans and Nike trainers with a blue tick and white sole.

Det Insp Grant Johnston, from Gayfield CID, said: "This appears to be an entirely random and unprovoked attack, which has left three people with some very serious injuries.

"As part of this investigation we are reviewing CCTV in the Grassmarket and are keen to hear from any members of the public who were in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or who can help us trace the suspect."