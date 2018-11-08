Arrest after Edinburgh Grassmarket hotel attack on women
- 8 November 2018
A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two attempted murders and a serious assault in Edinburgh.
It follows an incident outside the Apex Hotel in the city's Grassmarket early on Thursday.
The arrested man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.
In the incident, two women - aged 58 and 60 - and a 37-year-old man were injured. The women were admitted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.