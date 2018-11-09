A man has been charged over a £580,000 haul of heroin seized from an Edinburgh home.

Police searched a property in Magdalene Gardens on Thursday where 5.8kg of the class A drug was found, along with £7,000 in cash.

Officers also discovered £200 of cannabis at a second home in Tranent in East Lothian.

A 36-year-old man was charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Det Insp Kevin Harkins from Edinburgh CID urged members of the public with information on ongoing drug offences in their area to get in touch.

He said: "This has been a massive recovery of more than half a million pounds worth of heroin, the sale of which would have undoubtedly been used to fund organised criminal activity.

"Once again our communities have come forward with vital intelligence that has help us put a significant dent in the operations of those involved in the distribution of drugs within Edinburgh."