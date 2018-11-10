Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked as she answered the door in Captain's Road in Edinburgh

A woman has been badly burned after acid was thrown in her face on a doorstep in south-east Edinburgh.

The 37-year-old was attacked by a man in a dark hooded tracksuit when she answered the door of a property in Captain's Road at 20:40 on Friday.

Police said she suffered serious burns to her face and neck when she was hit by the "corrosive substance".

They believe she was the victim of a targeted attack and appealed for help to trace the man responsible.

He was in his early 20s, about 5ft 11in tall, and of slim build. His face was covered and he wore dark gloves and dark trainers with light reflective sections.

His victim is being treated in hospital.

Det Insp Stevie Rosie said: "We are still working to establish the motive surrounding this attack.

"However, we believe this to be a targeted attack. Police are supporting the victim, who has sustained some very serious injuries to her face and neck.

"Anyone who recognises him, or who has any other information relevant to this investigation should contact police immediately."‎