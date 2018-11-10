Missing nine-year-old found safe in Dunfermline
- 10 November 2018
A nine-year-old boy who was missing in Dunfermline for four hours has been found safe and well.
Police said Harley McLay had wandered off from the Asda store at the Halbeath Retail Park at about 12:30. He is not local to the area and it was believed he may have become lost.
Police later confirmed he had been found safe in Aberdour Road at about 16:30.