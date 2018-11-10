A1 closed at Haddington due to serious crash
- 10 November 2018
The A1 has been closed in both directions at Haddington in East Lothian following a serious crash.
The road has been shut by police between the B6471 at Huntington to the A6093 at Haddington.
Traffic Scotland said drivers should expect delays following the crash which happened at about 16:45.