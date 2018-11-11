Youth killed and two others hurt in crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened on the A915, Standing Stane Road, near Kirkcaldy.

A 17-year-old boy has died and two other teenagers have been critically hurt in a one-vehicle crash in Fife.

A fourth teenager, aged 18, has been arrested and is receiving treatment for serious injuries at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, police said.

The 17-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on A915 near Kirkcaldy on Sunday morning.

Two men, aged 17 and 18, are in a critical condition at the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh.

Police were called to the incident at 08:45 on Sunday and the road has been closed since then.

They have appealed for information from anyone who saw a black Vauxhall Corsa in the area, or who has information about the crash.