A man has been jailed for six-and-a-half years for child abuse crimes, some dating back more than 50 years ago.

Angus Robb, 65, carried out a string of attacks on four youngsters between 1967 and 1979 in Fife.

The crimes took place in Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy. Two of the children were as young as four at the time.

Robb was earlier convicted at a trial in Edinburgh of six charges of lewd and libidinous conduct against the three girls and one boy.

Jailing him at the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Summers said Robb's conduct was "plainly demeaning".

Gordon Martin, defending, said Robb, of Glenrothes, "still denies his involvement" in the crimes.