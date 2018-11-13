Image copyright Google Image caption The pedestrian was struck as he crossed the B981/Dunnikier Way

An 81-year-old man has died after being struck by a car as he crossed a road in Kirkcaldy in Fife.

Thomas Beal was hit by a grey Ford Focus on the southbound carriageway of the B981/Dunnikier Way, near the Asda store, at about 20:30 on Monday.

He was taken to the Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The road was closed in both directions until shortly after 04:00 on Tuesday while investigations were conducted at the scene.

Sgt Ewan Pearce, of Fife's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our condolences are with Mr Beall's family at this very sad time, who have described him as a much-loved brother and uncle.

"Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

"Anyone who may have witnessed this, or who has information which may be able to assist with the investigation, and has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact us."