Police have appealed for information after a serious collision in the North Berwick area of East Lothian on Monday.

The incident took place on the A198 southbound, near Auldhame, at about 16:20 when a black BMW 4 series left the road and hit a wall.

The 64-year-old driver, who was travelling alone, was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The road was closed in both directions until 22:30 while investigations were carried out at the scene.

Local residents came to the driver's aid and contacted the emergency services.

Insp Richard Latto, of Police Scotland, said: "The driver is described as critical and our inquiries into this collision continue.

"I'd urge anyone who may have seen the car travelling in the area beforehand and who could have information of relevance to contact us."