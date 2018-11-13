Image copyright Google Image caption A meat cleaver and a hammer were used in the robberies

A man and a woman have appeared in court, charged with carrying out three armed robberies in West Lothian.

John Kiernan, 28, and Erin Nisbet, 29, made no plea during their appearance at Livingston Sheriff Court.

Both were charged with three counts of assault and robbery following raids on a bookmaker's, a pawn shop, and an RS McColl newsagent in Bathgate.

They were also accused of carrying offensive weapons, including a meat cleaver and a hammer, in public places.

The incidents happened in the Hopetoun Street, George Street, and Millburn Road areas between Friday 2 November and Thursday 8 November.

Both accused were committed for further examination.

Kiernan was remanded in custody, and Nisbet was released on bail.