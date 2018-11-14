A mock terrorist incident is being staged at Edinburgh Airport later.

Officials at the busy international hub are warning the public and passengers not to be alarmed at the exercise which will be "as authentic as possible".

Neighbouring communities, businesses and residents may see increased activity by the emergency services in and around the airport, including blue lights and loud noises.

A specific area in the terminal building will also be cordoned off.

An Edinburgh Airport spokesman said: "Airport operations will not be affected and disruption to the local community will be kept to a minimum."