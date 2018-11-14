Image copyright Alan Richardson Image caption David Glass was a respected businessman in Fife

A Fife paedophile who "infiltrated" a family before grooming their children and subjecting them to sexual abuse has had two years cut off his jail term.

David Glass, a farming contractor and landlord, was jailed for five years in January after a jury found him guilty of sex abuse in the 80s and 90s.

Now appeal court judges have cut that jail sentence to three years after his lawyers argued it was "excessive".

Cumulative impact

Over the course of almost two years in the late 1980s, Glass subjected two of his victims to repeated sex abuse at his caravan in the East Neuk of Fife.

The abuse only stopped when one of the boys died in the spring of 1989.

Then in the mid-90s Glass attacked another boy, aged between nine and 11 at the time.

The guilty verdict was the second time he had been found guilty of child sex abuse charges.

Appeal judges threw out his appeal against his conviction but ruled the sheriff had not taken into account the "cumulative impact" of Glass' earlier three year 10 month sentence for similar crimes.

In September 2014, Glass was convicted at Dunfermline Sheriff Court of a string of almost identical offences committed in the same area over an eight-year period from 2004 to 2012.

He was released from that sentence in early 2016.