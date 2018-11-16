A driver in Fife was caught travelling at more than double the speed limit outside a hospital, police have said.

A safety camera captured the driver of a Ford travelling at 67mph on the Halbeath Road, near Lynebank Hospital and Fife College in Dunfermline, on Thursday.

The road has a 30mph speed limit. Officers said they were "shocked" that someone would drive "so recklessly".

The male driver will be contacted and then reported to the procurator fiscal.

East safety camera unit manager, Andy Jones, said: "The reason a safety camera van visits this location is because there is a history of people being injured on this road.

"It is a busy location and has a college and hospital nearby, this driver has paid no heed to the speed limit and has put his own and other lives at risk by driving so recklessly."