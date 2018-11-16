Bypass to be considered in East Lothian

A possible new bypass to take traffic out of a congested East Lothian town centre will be investigated by council officials.

Residents in Tranent have been calling for a bypass to help ease the pressures on its High Street for a number of years.

East Lothian Council said it was launching a feasibility study into the proposal.

A new local transport strategy was approved by councillors last month.

It acknowledges the need to address traffic issues in the town stating "any significant expansion of Tranent may require an eastern bypass which would provide relief to the High Street."

A spokesperson said: "No feasibility has been commissioned for this yet, but an East Lothian transport access study is being commissioned which would consider Tranent transport issues."