Image caption Nine males have been reported after police recovered 20 stolen bikes and returned them to their owners

Police in Edinburgh have recovered stolen bikes worth a total of more than £25,000 and returned them to their owners.

Twenty bikes, ranging in value between £250 and £4,000, were taken from sheds and garages over the past six weeks.

The recovery was part of an operation targeting the theft of cycles across the city.

Nine teenagers aged between 15 and 17 have been reported in connection with the thefts.

Det Insp Bob Campbell, of Police Scotland, said: "We continue to work hard to tackle the theft of bikes from across the capital.

"We understand that bike theft has a distressing impact on local communities and falling victim to crime is an upsetting experience."