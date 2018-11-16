Image copyright Police SCotland Image caption Police released an image of a car they believe was used in the attack

A series of images have been released by police as part of their investigation after a woman's face was badly burned with acid on a doorstep in south-east Edinburgh.

The 37-year-old was attacked by a man in a dark hooded tracksuit when she answered the door in Captain's Road at 20:40 on Friday 9 November.

Police have released an image of a car used as part of the attack.

The man left the scene in a stolen grey Ford Fiesta, with false number plates.

He left Captains Road before turning into Southhouse Broadway towards Burdiehouse Road.

Distinctive number plate

The vehicle was seen again at 21:45 travelling north in Drum Street with its lights off and continued down Gilmerton Road then into Glenallan Drive.

It was then driven into Inch Park where it was set on fire. Two men then ran off towards Glenallan Drive.

Police have also released mock-ups of a cloned number plate that was on the car.

The front plate is distinctive as it bears a St Andrew's flag with the registration number BN65 LFV.

The woman sustained serious burns to her face and neck and was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

She is continuing to be treated by specialists at St John's Hospital, Livingston.

The attacker is white, in his early 20s, about 5ft 11ins in height with a slim build. He was a wearing dark tracksuit, a grey hooded top pulled up with an item covering his face, dark gloves and dark trainers with light reflective sections.

Det Insp Grant Johnston, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a horrendous attack, which we realise has shocked the local community.

"We are extremely grateful for the response with have had to our initial appeal, however we are eager to trace movements of the grey Ford Fiesta, which we believe to have been used as part of the attack.

"I would ask anyone who was in the Burdiehouse or Gilmerton areas on the evening of Friday 9 November, and remembers seeing the grey Ford Fiesta, to get in touch with police as soon as possible to assist our inquiries."