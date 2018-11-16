Image copyright Innis & Gunn Image caption The existing Perthshire brewery will continue to brew the Inveralmond range

A craft brewer has announced plans to build a new brewery in Edinburgh which could create up to 30 jobs.

Innis & Gunn said it is expanding to meet growing demand, and support its aim of achieving a turnover of £40m by 2021.

Its core range of craft lager, IPAs and barrel-aged beers will be produced at the new brewery, which would have a capacity of 400,000 hectolitres.

The site has not been revealed and is subject to planning permission.

Its existing brewery in Perthshire, which the firm acquired when it purchased Inveralmond Brewery in 2016, will continue to brew the Inveralmond Brewery range of cask and bottled ales as well as focusing on experimentation and limited edition barrel-aged beers.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder and master brewer at Innis & Gunn, told shareholders of the plans at the company's AGM in Glasgow.

He said: "Building a new brewery will cement our Edinburgh heritage as well as creating a focal point for our beers in the capital.

"It provides the brewing, packaging and warehousing capacity we need as we continue to strive to meet the surging demand for our lager.

"For me, putting the brewery in Edinburgh, where we first brewed Innis & Gunn, feels like we have come home as a business."