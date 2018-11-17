One person dies after Livingston house fire
- 17 November 2018
One person has died following a house fire in Livingston, West Lothian.
The emergency services were called to the house in the Knightsridge area at about 04:00, with reports that it was well alight with someone trapped inside.
A spokeswoman for the police said inquiries into the cause of the fire - in Graham Way - were at an early stage.
A joint investigation is being carried out by police and the fire service.