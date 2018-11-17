Second death after Fife car crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A915, Standing Stane Road, near Kirkcaldy.

A second person has died following a crash near Kirkcaldy in Fife.

The 17-year-old died at Edinburgh's Western General Hospital, where he was being treated following the accident on Sunday.

Another 17-year-old, Ethan King from Kirkcaldy, died in the one-vehicle crash on Standing Stane Road.

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured and is in a stable condition in hospital. Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses.

Sgt Nicola Young said: "Tragically as a result of the collision a second young person has lost their life and our thoughts remain with his family and friends, as well as those of the other injured parties, at this difficult time.

"I would again appeal to anyone who may have information to assist our inquiries, and has not yet spoken to officer, to come forward at their earliest convenience."