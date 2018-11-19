Life-size police cut-out stolen from Edinburgh street
- 19 November 2018
A life-size cut-out of a police officer used to deter drivers from speeding has been stolen from an Edinburgh street.
The cardboard effigy, dubbed Pop-up Bob, has been used by communities for four years to try to cut offending.
It was stolen from Lower Granton Road between 14:15 and 16:00 on Sunday.
Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses.