Life-size police cut-out stolen from Edinburgh street

  • 19 November 2018
Pop-up Bob Image copyright City of Edinburgh Council

A life-size cut-out of a police officer used to deter drivers from speeding has been stolen from an Edinburgh street.

The cardboard effigy, dubbed Pop-up Bob, has been used by communities for four years to try to cut offending.

It was stolen from Lower Granton Road between 14:15 and 16:00 on Sunday.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses.

