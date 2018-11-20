Fire destroys former primary school in Inverkeithing
- 20 November 2018
More than 35 firefighters have attended a major blaze at a former primary school in Fife.
The fire was reported at about 21:20 on Monday at the old primary school in Inverkeithing.
Nearby residents were urged to keep their doors and windows closed as a result of fumes from the derelict building.
Police have warned that the High Street will remain closed between Hill Street and Boreland Road until at least 10:00.
There have been no reports of injuries as a result of the blaze.