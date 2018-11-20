Image caption The teachers were sent home from the Kaimes School in Liberton

Eleven Edinburgh teachers who were sent home without pay over "unruly pupils" have returned to work after union and council leaders resolved the dispute.

The Kaimes School staff were sent home when they refused to teach eight pupils they claimed were violent and abusive.

The solution comes almost three weeks after the dispute started.

Some teachers had claimed that they were injured after chairs and signs were thrown at staff. Police were called in on some occasions.

'Zero tolerance'

The Teachers' Union, the NASUWT said a "range of actions" had been agreed to enhance conditions for teachers and pupils.

A spokesman added: "The wellbeing of staff and pupils has been at the heart of the discussions and both parties have agreed that a zero-tolerance approach to any incident involving violence against staff is paramount to ensure the safety and protection of staff at all times.

"In the light of the good progress made, the NASUWT members have now returned to work."

The union said that they would monitor the situation along with the local council and would meet in December to review progress.

They added: "Both parties agree that the staff and pupils at Kaimes School now need space and stability to enable them to move forward positively."