Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Connor Aird died from his injuries in Edinburgh's Western General Hospital on Friday

Police have named the second teenager who died following a crash near Kirkcaldy in Fife.

Connor Aird, 17, was critically injured in the one-vehicle accident, which happened on Standing Stane Road at about 08:45 on Sunday 11 November.

Connor, from Kirkcaldy, died from his injuries in Edinburgh's Western General Hospital on Friday.

Ethan King, 17, and also from Kirkcaldy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured and remains in a stable condition.

Police said Connor was a passenger in the car.

A statement released by the force on behalf of his family said: "He was one in a million who will be missed by all."

Sgt Nicola Young said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Connor's family and friends and all those affected by this collision.

"We will continue to provide them with all the support they need at this difficult time.

"Our investigations continue into the collision and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to get in touch as soon as possible."