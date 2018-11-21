Two men have been charged after police in East Lothian recovered class A drugs in Musselburgh.

Officers seized crack cocaine worth almost £3,500 and heroin worth £750 at a search at a home in Eskside West on Tuesday.

Police said other items associated with drugs were also found within the property.

The men, aged 61 and 39, are due to appear in court at a later date, charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Det Sgt Cameron Walker, of Police Scotland, said: "These harmful class A substances have been seized as a result of information provided to us by the public.

"We are extremely thankful for the continued support of our communities in helping us tackle drug crime."