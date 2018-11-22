Image caption The office in Roseburn Terrace had rocks thrown at it

A man has been arrested after rocks were thrown at the windows of Ruth Davidson's constituency office in Edinburgh.

The Scottish Tory leader's office building in Roseburn Terrace was targeted at about 11:40

Ms Davidson, who is on maternity leave until next spring, was not in the building at the time.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A 54-year-old man has been arrested following a report of vandalism."

He added that no-one was injured.

The office is also shared by Miles Briggs and Gordon Lindhurst.