Image copyright John Binnie Image caption The fire broke out at the former primary school in Inverkeithing

A major fire at a derelict school in Fife was started deliberately, according to police.

The huge blaze engulfed the former Inverkeithing Primary School in the town's Roods Road on Monday night.

Police said it had the potential to cause "catastrophic damage to property and life" and they appealed for help in tracing those responsible.

One person was taken to hospital as a precaution due to smoke inhalation but no one was injured in the fire.

Det Insp Kelly McEwan said: "Through our inquiries we have now established that the fire appears to have been started deliberately.

"This was a large fire which resulted in significant fire service and police resources being deployed and had the potential to cause catastrophic damage to property and life.

"I would urge anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area immediately prior to the incident, or after the fire was alight, to contact us as soon as possible.

"Equally anyone with information to help us trace those involved is asked to come forward immediately."