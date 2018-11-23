Three arrested over fire at former Inverkeithing Primary School
- 23 November 2018
Three men have been arrested in connection with a fire at a former primary school in Fife.
The man, two aged 20, and a 19-year-old have been held over the blaze at the disused Inverkeithing Primary School.
Emergency services were called out to the building on Roods Road at about 21:20 on Monday.
One person was taken to hospital as a precaution due to smoke inhalation but no-one was injured in the fire. Police said inquiries were ongoing.