Three arrested over fire at former Inverkeithing Primary School

  • 23 November 2018
Inverkeithing fire Image copyright John Binnie
Image caption The fire engulfed the former primary school in Inverkeithing

Three men have been arrested in connection with a fire at a former primary school in Fife.

The man, two aged 20, and a 19-year-old have been held over the blaze at the disused Inverkeithing Primary School.

Emergency services were called out to the building on Roods Road at about 21:20 on Monday.

One person was taken to hospital as a precaution due to smoke inhalation but no-one was injured in the fire. Police said inquiries were ongoing.

