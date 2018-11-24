Image copyright RNLI DUNBAR Image caption The children were picked up by the Dunbar lifeboat

Three children have been rescued after being cut off by the tide in a sea cave in East Lothian.

The 12-year-old boy and two girls aged 11 and 12 had been playing in the Eye Cave at Dunbar when the tide came in and started to flood it.

The boy called the police on 999 to raise the alarm before the Coastguard was alerted.

The children were up to their ankles in water by the time two rescue teams reached them.

The Dunbar lifeboat brought them to shore where they were reunited with their parents.

HM Coastguard's Jonathan Mustard said: "Once we received the call, we were able to get rescue resources on scene very quickly.

"So I am pleased to report that other than being a bit shaken and having wet feet, the children were unharmed by their ordeal.

"The boy did just the right thing by calling 999, although we would have received the information even more quickly and more directly if he had also asked for the Coastguard when he spoke to the operator."