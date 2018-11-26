Image copyright Police Scotland

Images of two men police want to speak to in connection with serious assaults in Edinburgh city centre have been released.

The incidents happened on North Bridge at about 02:00 on Sunday 9 September.

A 20-year old man was punched in the face, resulting in him suffering a broken nose.

Another 20-year old man was also punched in the face causing him to fall to the ground unconscious. The men in the images are white and aged about 20.

The first man is about 5ft 10in, of slim build with dark hair. He was wearing a black bomber jacket, a grey polo shirt, black trousers and white trainers.

The second man is about 6ft, of slim build with short, brown hair. He was wearing a white long-sleeved T-shirt, dark trousers and dark trainers.

PC Alexander Spence, of Police Scotland, said: "We are eager to trace the men pictured as we believe they can assist with inquiries and would urge anyone who may recognise either of them to get in touch with us as soon as possible."