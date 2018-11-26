Image copyright Police Scotland

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Edinburgh city centre.

The incident happened between 00:30 and 13:00 on 26 October in the Cowgate.

A 29-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his head and body and a 24-year-old man was also assaulted and suffered a minor injury.

Police urged anyone who recognises him, or the man himself, to come forward. He is white, in his mid-20s, 5ft 10ins, of slim build with short blonde hair.

He has a sleeve tattoo on his left arm and other tattoos on his right arm.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, white trainers and spoke with a Northern Irish accent.

Det Con Leigh Inglis, of Police Scotland, said: "This was an unprovoked attack, which resulted in one man sustaining serious head injuries and another man suffering a facial injury.

"We are eager to trace the man pictured. Anyone who knows him or who has any information about this incident is asked to get in touch as soon as possible. We would urge the man himself to also contact us."