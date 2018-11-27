Passengers were left stranded on a train carriage when it decoupled as it left a Lothian station on Monday evening.

The train's rear carriages were separated from the front carriages as it departed from Uphall station.

The incident affected the 17:20 service from Edinburgh to Helensburgh.

ScotRail sent a driver to the station to get the train moving again. The carriages have now been removed from service to investigate what went wrong.

The passengers were then taken to Bathgate where replacement bus services were put in place.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: "We are sorry to our customers who were affected by this incident.

"We are working hard to find out the cause and the train has been removed from service.

"Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to compensation via our Delay Repay Guarantee."