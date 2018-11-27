Road closed after reports of gunfire on the A199 in East Lothian
A road in East Lothian has been closed by police for almost 24 hours after reports of gunfire.
Police are investigating in an area of the A199 near Kinwegar recycling centre following the incident at 13:35 on Monday.
Two vehicles have been recovered by the police and a specialist search of the area is taking place.
Witnesses and people with dashcam footage are being asked to come forward to the police.