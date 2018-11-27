Image copyright John Binnie Image caption The fire engulfed the former primary school in Inverkeithing

Police in Fife have charged two men in connection with a fire at a former primary school.

Emergency services tackled a blaze for several hours on Monday 19 November, at Roods Road in Inverkeithing.

One person was taken to hospital as a precaution due to smoke inhalation but no-one was injured in the fire.

The two men, aged 19 and 20, are due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in December. Police said inquiries remained ongoing.