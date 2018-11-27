Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Two men charged over primary school fire in Inverkeithing

  • 27 November 2018
Inverkeithing fire Image copyright John Binnie
Image caption The fire engulfed the former primary school in Inverkeithing

Police in Fife have charged two men in connection with a fire at a former primary school.

Emergency services tackled a blaze for several hours on Monday 19 November, at Roods Road in Inverkeithing.

One person was taken to hospital as a precaution due to smoke inhalation but no-one was injured in the fire.

The two men, aged 19 and 20, are due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in December. Police said inquiries remained ongoing.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites