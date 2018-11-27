Two men charged over primary school fire in Inverkeithing
- 27 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police in Fife have charged two men in connection with a fire at a former primary school.
Emergency services tackled a blaze for several hours on Monday 19 November, at Roods Road in Inverkeithing.
One person was taken to hospital as a precaution due to smoke inhalation but no-one was injured in the fire.
The two men, aged 19 and 20, are due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in December. Police said inquiries remained ongoing.