'Singing' postbox brings festive cheer

Image caption The special postbox can be found on 137-141 High Street in Edinburgh

Edinburgh has been chosen as one of four cities to host one of Royal Mail's "singing postboxes".

People using a box on the Royal Mile will be greeted with festive tunes or well wishes from Father Christmas, once a card or letter is posted.

Other modified postboxes have been revealed in Belfast, London and Cardiff, but more could "pop up" before Christmas.

The box will stay in place on High Street for the entire festive season.

Image caption Letters to Santa that hope for a reply should be posted by 7 December, according to Royal Mail

Julie Pirone, of Royal Mail said: "This is our busiest time of year, so just to make it a bit more festive we thought we would put four boxes around the UK where people can get some Christmas cheer.

"Santa might wish you a merry Christmas, you might hear slay-bells or just some nice festive tunes as you post your cards."