Image caption Louise Tiffney was 43 when she went missing in May 2002

Prosecutors are seeking permission to retry a man who was acquitted of murdering his mother.

Sean Flynn was cleared by a jury 13 years ago of killing Louise Tiffney, who went missing in Edinburgh in 2002.

The Crown has applied to the High Court under double jeopardy legislation to have Mr Flynn's acquittal set aside and a fresh prosecution brought.

Ms Tiffney's remains were found by a cyclist near a road in Longniddry, East Lothian, in April 2017.

She was 43 when she went missing in May 2002. She had last been seen leaving her home in Edinburgh's Dean Village.

Police later launched a murder inquiry and her 21-year-old son, Sean Flynn, was charged with her murder.

He was acquitted at the High Court in Perth after a trial in 2005.

Double jeopardy

The case is the fourth time the double jeopardy law has been used in Scotland in an attempt to retry someone who has been acquitted of a serious offence.

Angus Sinclair was jailed for at least 37 years in 2014 after being convicted of the World's End murders after a second trial.

He raped and strangled 17-year-olds Helen Scott and Christine Eadie after a night out at the World's End pub on Edinburgh's Royal Mile in 1977.

Ronnie Coulter, from Wishaw, was convicted of the 1998 murder of Surjit Singh Chhokar in 2016.

He was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 19 years and eight months.

However, prosecutors failed in their bid to bring a new case against Francis Auld over the murder of 19-year-old student Amanda Duffy in Hamilton in May 1992.