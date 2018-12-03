Man's head injury in Lochgelly 'not suspicious'
Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances after a man was found with a serious head injury in a Fife Street.
Officers were called at about 03:00 on Sunday 28 October after a member of the public found the 23-year-old in Dundas Street, Lochgelly.
He was taken to the Western General Hospital in a critical condition.
Following an investigation, police are satisfied there is no evidence of criminality.
Det Sgt Kieran Marsh, from Dunfermline CID, said: "After extensive inquiries, including expert medical opinion, there is no evidence the man sustained his injuries as a result of a criminal act.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of those who came forward to assist with the investigation."