Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found in Dundas Street in Lochgelly

Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances after a man was found with a serious head injury in a Fife Street.

Officers were called at about 03:00 on Sunday 28 October after a member of the public found the 23-year-old in Dundas Street, Lochgelly.

He was taken to the Western General Hospital in a critical condition.

Following an investigation, police are satisfied there is no evidence of criminality.

Det Sgt Kieran Marsh, from Dunfermline CID, said: "After extensive inquiries, including expert medical opinion, there is no evidence the man sustained his injuries as a result of a criminal act.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of those who came forward to assist with the investigation."